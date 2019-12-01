Can you believe that 2019 flew faster than anything? We definitely cannot, but we've had some phenomenal food experiences in 2019, and we picked the top restaurants that stood out for us. Haven't tried them yet? Don't waste a minute. Go, now (Before the New Year arrives)!
Looking Back: 10 Restaurants That Gave Us Awesome Experiences In 2019
The Willow Bake Shop
Honestly, The Willow Bake Shop is the best thing that has happened to Hyderabad's food scene in 2019. Tucked in the alleys of Banjara Hills, we're giving you three reasons to sprint to this new bakery — choux pastries, themed weekend dinners, and a whole bunch of Instagram-worthy corners. Whether it's their bread or soup of the day, you'll find several reasons to go back to this bakeshop. In fact, their Hot Chocolate can surely lift your mood up.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Zozoz Pizzeria
"Goodness Gracious! What's a ginormous Buddha Statue doing in a pizzeria?" — This was our first reaction when we walked into Zozoz Pizzeria. Tucked away in Jubilee Hills, this pizzeria is so green that we'd love to spend our evenings with a book, here. Of course, while polishing down slices of pizza. Without messing around with the natural rock formations and trees, Zozoz is in its idyllic element. Go over to the counter where the nice peeps help you choose the pizza of your choice, or pick your own toppings.
- Price for two: ₹ 650
Maguro
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
F3 Cafe & Bistro
Good food is a good mood, and we're not the only ones saying that this cafe in Sainikuri agrees with us. Located next to House Of Dosas, another dainty cafe has opened its doors in Sainikpuri called F3 Cafe & Bistro. Beautiful outdoor space with umbrellas, sleek chairs, bar tables; a gorgeous indoor seating arrangement with fancy lights, a bookshelf, board games, lots of seating area — this cafe is Insta-perfect. But that's not where it stops as they get their food right too. Do try their Lebanese Platter, Mama Sita Chicken, and Chicken Fritters.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Tiger Lily Bistro
There are bistros, and then there's Tiger Lily Bistro. Camouflaged behind a white mesh-like wall installation, Tiger Lily opens up to a massive, bright, and roomy bistro. Say hello to the neon lights set-up (that fondly beckons all Instagram fanatics), ask for their specialty coffee, and get comfortable. This is one of those cafes you'd want to spend a lot of time at. Do try their Fried Burrata Salad, Silken Tofu Miso, and bowls.
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
Teluguness
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Masala Republic
You've got to give it to Masala Republic for innovating with vegetarian dishes. We found their menu to be quite interesting, and rightly so because their chaat menu had fusion dishes like ABC (American Bhaji Chili), Nitro Smoked Paan Aur Palak Ki Chaat, London Wala Upma. We were excited to try the vegetarian version of boti and we weren't disappointed. To end the meal on a sweet note, we went all out and ordered Blueberry Kalakand Desi Cream and Kunafa Chukandar Halwa Saffron Milk Cream. The desserts tasted as exotic as their names and we're definitely going back again for more sweetness.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Little Indulgence
Little Indulgence reminds you of those quaint Pondicherry cafes but takes it a notch up and above. Wondering how? For one thing, there is no set menu — expect something new and awesome each time you walk in. Founded in 2013, Praneetha has floated this patisserie when she was still in college. She whips these delights using fresh products, and we love how light and creamy the desserts are.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
HAY
Say hey to Hay — a bar in Begumpet that calls itself a friendly neighbourhood bar. It has an 80s vibe going on which makes it very Instagram-worthy. If you are the kind who enjoys a good (and long) chat over cocktails, you might want to try Toxic Thandai, which is basically coffee-infused vodka with Baileys and thandai. Served in a tiny coffee cup, this one is a keeper for all the right reasons. Don't mind more fun? The DIY cocktails are calling out your name.
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
Ants Cafe
Tucked away inside the busy lanes of Gachibowli near Urdu University is a quaint, and scenic eatery called Ants Cafe. It is calm and gorgeous — perfect for dates with bae and best friend. This looks like a glasshouse, and if you're up for a quiet time, you've got to get here. Go for their Stuffed Vol-Au-Vent (a cheesy puff pastry), Upside-Down Blueberry Cheesecake in a jar, Tiramisu, Chamomile Tea, and Peach Tea.
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
