Surprisingly Tasty! This Place Serves Real Good Gravy In Chimney Cones

Go to this place to eat gravy stuffed in a cone. We're talking about Budapest Bakehouse, and it's exactly how it sounds. Having a sweet spot in many food courts in malls, we checked out Budapest Bakehouse's outlet in Himayathnagar. It's a decently sized space with red walls, standard tables, and silhouettes of Hyderabad and Budapest decked on the walls. We expected this to be a whacky place, but on the contrary, the music wasn't too loud, and the vibe was chill. Out of their vegetarian and non-vegetarian savoury dishes, we called for a Hot Cottage, Paneer Hot Garlic, Spicy Italian. Known as chimneys, each cone (chimney) is stuffed with the gravy to its brim (overflowing, if we can say that) allowing the flavours to hit all the right spots. Disclaimer — it will definitely get messy. As it didn't come with an instruction manual on how to eat without spilling, we somehow managed to chomp and ordered an Oreo Chimney. The cone was covered in powdered oreo and the oreo filling was topped off with vanilla and chocolate ice cream and oreo cookies. We're going back for that, for sure. The prices aren't a bomb either, so if you're planning a treat, this can be a good bet.