Broke? Your Ultimate Guide To Finding Biryani At INR 100 Upwards In Hyderabad

We saved the best and our favourite for the last. One needs no introduction to the food in Charminar and Hotel Rumaan definitely makes to the list of top budget biryani places in Hyderabad. Regardless of what time and which season you choose to go, they serve piping hot and delicious biryani. The place might not be the best when it comes to the ambience but is an absolute winner when it comes to the taste of the food. The Mutton Masala Biryani is priced at INR 110, Chicken Biryani at INR 140 and the Chicken Masala at INR 120. Don’t miss this place on your next trip to Charminar.