Broke But Hungry? These Eateries Will Sort Out Your Hunger Pangs Under INR 100 Only

Chinese World near IMAX is legit one of the best Chinese bandis (carts) in town, and food lovers usually travel from all across the city to eat chicken noodles and Dahi Chicken (So juicy), which is their specialty. When you're here, you cannot miss the chili chicken and lemon chicken. The cart also has fried rice which we recommend pairing with garlic chicken. Almost everything at the cart is sold under INR 100, but the portions are huge and can be shared between two. They serve half plates at lower prices, and we recommend opting for those if you plan to eat alone.