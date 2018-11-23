We're almost stretching out towards month end. Most of us have spent our salaries and pocket money already, and difficult times are ahead. Even more so when we're hungry. But we've got a list of pocket-friendly eateries that we head to with less than INR 100 in a pocket. Bookmark them for broke days, maybe?
Broke But Hungry? These Eateries Will Sort Out Your Hunger Pangs Under INR 100 Only
Chinese World
Chinese World near IMAX is legit one of the best Chinese bandis (carts) in town, and food lovers usually travel from all across the city to eat chicken noodles and Dahi Chicken (So juicy), which is their specialty. When you're here, you cannot miss the chili chicken and lemon chicken. The cart also has fried rice which we recommend pairing with garlic chicken. Almost everything at the cart is sold under INR 100, but the portions are huge and can be shared between two. They serve half plates at lower prices, and we recommend opting for those if you plan to eat alone.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Indori Bhiya
Indori Bhiya (which we're assuming as bhayya) only delivers but whips up a mean dish of Sabudana Khichdi along with several variants of poha for breakfast. With items like Bhutte Ka Kees (a street-style sweetcorn delicacy), Sev Tamatar With Pav, and Sev Aloo Masala Sandwich, this one fixes our street food craving. Everything is usually priced under INR 90 only.
- Price for two: ₹ 250
Ciel - Dessert Bar
Ciel is a dessert truck where you can pick any dessert at INR 55 only. It has a wide range of cupcakes (the coffee cupcake won us over), brownies, tarts, donuts, and Lamingtons. If you're looking for other variants like Banana Bread, cookies, milk chocolate brownies, it has a stall in Hitech City that you can pick from.
- Price for two: ₹ 350
Pavs & Potatoes
Pavs & Potatoes is a tiny kiosk in Hitech City that we often rush to for our share of vada pav. The chili garlic vada pav is quite delicious and filling (and only INR 50) while a dish of cheese-dripping chicken fries keeps our meat craving in check. That too at INR 90 only.
- Price for two: ₹ 150
Katmandu Momos
Selling off the cart like hot cakes, Katmandu Momos attracts a crowd like no other stall in town. Popular for its steamed as well as fried momos, this stall is located right next to a bus stop in Somajiguda and can be easily missed because it is kind of nondescript. They have vegetarian momos (INR 50), paneer momos (INR 60), and chicken momos (INR 60). So, if you work in and around Somajiguda, walk up to the cart for a momo mania!
- Price for two: ₹ 150
Backyard Food Co.
Backyard in Kondapur is located near Silpa Park and it offers pocket-friendly fusion dishes. You've got to try their Calcutta Veg Cutlet (INR 59), East India Samosa Snack Box (a box of five pieces at INR 79), Classic Chicken Burger (INR 99), Rajma Masala Rice Combo Meal (INR 99). If you put in a few extra bucks, you can get Backyard's specialty Litti Chokha (INR 119) and Ghee Roast Chicken (INR 165).
- Price for two: ₹ 200
Eating Buddha
Known for its unconventional Banana Dosa, this fun-coloured food truck totally ups the game by offering food that appeases different palates. Don’t miss out on their Chicken Majestic (INR 90) and Ginger Chicken (INR 80). While you are at it, try out the noodles too. They say their claim to fame is their mixed fruit dosa and cocktail dosa (INR 100 each).
Pragati Tiffin Center
Apparently, one of the oldest places serving dosas in the city, Pragati Tiffin Center is a roadside stall that opens at 6.30am. We recommend Butter Paneer Masala Dosa (INR 40) or a plate of idli (INR 20) and which are handed to you within minutes. The dosa comes with a stuffing of aloo, onion, cheese, and paneer. While the idli can be dunked in chutney or sambar, as per your choice.
- Price for two: ₹ 150
The PaniPuri Shop
Like your pani puri a little wacky or don't mind experimenting with something new? The PaniPuri Shop in Madhapur is where you can get a taste of far out. It serves pani puri with seven types of juices — ginger, garlic, hing, lemon, jeera, pudina, and of course, regular. Each plate is priced at INR 30 and comes with nine pieces (two masala puri), and although we found it a little overpriced, if you're looking for something different once-in-a-while, this might serve the deed.
- Price for two: ₹ 100
Sri Jodhpur Mithai Ghar
Located right opposite the Aziz Plaza is the Jodhpur Mithai Ghar. The size of the Raj Kachoris here is astonishing and the paneer pakodas and bread pakodas are so delicious. They make some decent sweets too. Do not miss out on the Raj Kachoris though, they are an absolute must-have.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Dabbawala Biryani
Biryani under INR 100? Yup, we caught your attention. Dabbawala Biryani is a new kid on the block, and we are loving its biryani variants. With varieties like Tahiri Biryani, Paneer Biryani, Chicken Dum Biryani, Kolkata Biryani, Malabar Biryani, the food is delivered right at your doorstep. This only-delivery outlet packs your meal in a dabba and is priced between INR 79-INR 99. The best part? It delivers till 1am.
- Price for two: ₹ 350
