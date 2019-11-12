This Budget Friendly Cafe Is Your Spot For Some Good Food & Coffee Fix

Hey pals, came up with this amazing place in Hi-tech city which is soon gonna be everyone's go-to place. Definitely for students who gonna thrive with minimum budget and good ambience. Ironhill Cafe have indoor and outdoor seatings definitely do visit them in day time u gonna have more fun You need not worry about the cost as it is too affordable and yummy dishes on point. Being a blogger I always get request about budget-friendly places so here is this place where you can enjoy about not worrying about the cheque. Menu :- Today am gonna completely review about the veg menu . Breakfast menu :- * Museli:- The healthy and tasty option need not stress about the calories gaining, you can have how much ever you want. I loved its presentation which filled with promagranet and lots of lots of nuts. * Classic pancake:- Pancakes are everywhere, we always are not too lucky to have a best one with definitely reasonable pricing but here you gonna get them too with the whipped cream on top. * Nutella pancake with nuts:- I completely enjoyed having it who does not love nuts as a top ingredient with Nutella. Consistency of pancake was really smooth and melting and felt soo light. * Veg Denis burger:- Veggies definitely don't miss out on this burger, being a hardcore non-veggie I never opted veg burger, but I gave a shot and loved it the patty was too good with the spices and aloo was perfectly cooked. * Paneer tikka:- We hardly find paneer tikka being tasted good or rated high but here the masala and paneer both were complimenting each other. The paneer was fresh and not overcooked. * Veg sandwich:- A big disappointment with this it was blunt they did not make any efforts on this they juz smash some cheese in between the bread nothing else was in it. I did not like it they were no sauces in it . Completely enjoyed my Thursday night being a veggie 😍