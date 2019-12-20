Get Your Hands On These Pretty Home Decor Products From The Dreamy Saga!

Some people are creative from the beginning of their lives, right? Priyanka Nag is one such woman who had that creative keeda in her from childhood. She creates and sells all things dream catcher from earrings, car hanging, keychains to wall décor. She’s a post-graduate from St. Xavier’s, Kolkata and has started her brand “thedreamysaga” on instagram just this year. She wants to grow her brand and provide employment to homemakers. So when you are buying from her you are also supporting women employment. My favorites from thedreamysaga are the boho looking dream catcher earrings, unicorn dream catcher, Lord Ganesh dreamcatcher. If you are looking for return gifts then check the key chains (totally on budget) or if you want to gift someone on their birthdays, house-warming then check the dream catchers.