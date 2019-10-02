Do you work out of Kondapur? Having those crazy cravings for something chatpata during office hours? Head to these food stalls or joints to beat those cravings and not burn holes in your pockets.
These 10 Places In Kondapur Are The Best To Grab Evening Snacks Under INR 200
Burfi Ghar
Burfi Ghar can become your regular hangout spot with your work fam. It serves inexpensive comfort food. Try their chaat, parathas and chole bhatura with the famous lassi. End your meal with a hot plate of jalebi. Can anything get better than this for a quick evening snack?
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Samosa Spot
It’s raining cats and dogs in Hyderabad and we are craving those delicious samosas. What’s better than Samosa Spot to beat those cravings? This place is not your regular samosa joint and you ought to visit this place for those overwhelmingly good mushroom and chicken samosas.
- Price for two: ₹ 100
Kesariyas
Are hot Jalebis what you need? Head to Kesariyas for one of the best jalebi experiences in Hyderabad. They have so many variants such as Kesariya Jalebi, Paneer Jalebi, Rabdi Jalebi that will melt in your mouth. They also have rather good North-Indian delicacies like the Laccha Tokri, Paneer Kulcha, and Chole Tikki.
- Price for two: ₹ 200
Vithu Vada Pav
If you looking for authentic Mumbai waala vada pav, this is where you should spend your evenings. The Mumbaiya Vada Pav served with a tiny green chilli will transport you to a local vada pav vendor in Mumbai, and that is what we all want, no? You can also try their Ching’s Schezwan Vada Pav for some extra spice and fusion.
- Price for two: ₹ 100
Pavs & Potatoes
Pavs & Potatoes also has considerably good vada pav. They are known to create some fusion by including Chicken and Paneer pavs. But what they are known for are their lip-smacking sandwiches and various types of fries. Also, try their bestseller, the potato shots, that are crunchy and served in jumbo quantities.
- Price for two: ₹ 150
Ye Lo Chai
Give us a glass of Masala Chai with some samosa or namkeen and we are all good to go. That is exactly what this place does. They know their chai and if you are longing for a chai-sutta break, this is a perfect choice. Also, try their Pyaaz Kachori and Rajasthani Mirchi Vada.
- Price for two: ₹ 100
Bihari North Indian Hotel
If you want to go beyond the regular chakna and namkeen, Bihari North Indian Hotel is just the place. With their delicious Aloo Paratha, Sattu Paratha, and Veg Thalis, they will remind you of Ghar ka Khaana, and their curries are authentic Bihari food. A must visit if you ask us.
- Price for two: ₹ 150
Goli Vada Pav No. 1
Yet another vada pav place makes it to the list. If you are working late, you’ve got to find yourself here as this place is open until 2am. Kill those hunger pangs by experiencing the magic of their Crispy Vada Pav, Maharaja Vada Pav, and Masala Vada Pav.
- Price for two: ₹ 150
Mota Kababi
Mota Kababi is one of the best places in Hyderabad for Awadhi and Bihari cuisines. The food is authentic to its roots. The Mutton Galouti Kebabs, Chicken Seekh Kebab roll, Kathi Rolls, Galouti Bun Kebab, and their absolute best. While you're at it, do try Litti Choka served with Baigan ka Bharta or Tomato ka Bharta. So good!
- Price for two: ₹ 350
Kolkata Roll
Can we ever say no to rolls and cutlets? Kolkata Roll provides some good rolls at decent prices. They also have a good number of options to choose from. They have a variety of rolls, pakodas, and cutlets to choose from. But what we love about this place is the Double Egg and Chicken Egg Mughlai Parathas. You must grab one of these and have a blissful evening.
- Price for two: ₹ 200
