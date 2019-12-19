Buffet Lovers? This Restaurant Is Where You Need To Be

Buffet lovers, hog onto this place 'Gazebo'. Visited this tiny yet beautiful place on Sunday for a meet-up and tried out their buffet. The options in the buffet are very limited. The food was unfortunately disappointing as I couldn't find a single dish which was good enough to rely on. They should introduce Chicken Biryani as many people do not eat Mutton. Some dishes were okayish like the noodles. Gulab jamun was superb. All in all, there is a lot of scope of improvement.