Burgasm is a tiny outlet located at Banjara Hills. It serves a variety of burgers, pasta, and sides. Ordered for arrabbiata penne pasta and classic crispy french fries. The pasta was very good and had a nice flavour, was served with two pieces of garlic bread. The quantity was also good and the french fries were very tasty and crispy. A nice cozy place to hang out and spend time with friends.
Drop By This Cute Little Place For Some Amazing Small Bites
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
