Drop By This Cute Little Place For Some Amazing Small Bites

Fast Food Restaurants

Burgasm

Banjara Hills, Hyderabad
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

8-1-401/1, Road 5, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

What Makes It Awesome?

Burgasm is a tiny outlet located at Banjara Hills. It serves a variety of burgers, pasta, and sides. Ordered for arrabbiata penne pasta and classic crispy french fries. The pasta was very good and had a nice flavour, was served with two pieces of garlic bread. The quantity was also good and the french fries were very tasty and crispy. A nice cozy place to hang out and spend time with friends.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

