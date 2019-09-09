Drop By This Cute Little Place For Some Amazing Small Bites

Burgasm is a tiny outlet located at Banjara Hills. It serves a variety of burgers, pasta, and sides. Ordered for arrabbiata penne pasta and classic crispy french fries. The pasta was very good and had a nice flavour, was served with two pieces of garlic bread. The quantity was also good and the french fries were very tasty and crispy. A nice cozy place to hang out and spend time with friends.