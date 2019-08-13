Autumn leaf cafe is a peaceful place with lots of greenery around. It a great place to sit and relax. They offer really nice pancakes and good small plates. If you are searching for a place where you can spend quality time with your family, friends or pets then this is it and they also serve food at a reasonable cost.
This Pretty Cafe In Jubilee Hills Is Perfect For A Romantic Evening
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
It could have been better if they had more variety in their menu.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids, Pets
