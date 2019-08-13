This Pretty Cafe In Jubilee Hills Is Perfect For A Romantic Evening

Cafes

Autumn Leaf Cafe

Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Plot 823, Road 41, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Autumn leaf cafe is a peaceful place with lots of greenery around. It a great place to sit and relax. They offer really nice pancakes and good small plates. If you are searching for a place where you can spend quality time with your family, friends or pets then this is it and they also serve food at a reasonable cost.

What Could Be Better?

It could have been better if they had more variety in their menu.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids, Pets

