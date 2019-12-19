Cafe Nook: Pocket-Friendly, Beautiful Ambience & Amazing Food!

Cafe Nook at Sindhi colony is making a difference with its food and affordable prices. They serve Continental and Oriental food at affordable prices with amazing taste. So you don't have to empty your pocket for tasty food anymore. My most favourites from the Cafe are Fiery Sriracha Chicken Wings, Peri Peri Chicken Popcorn, Kheema Pav with a twist, Thai Green Curry Chicken with steamed rice, Pesto A Genovese, Roasted BBQ Chicken with Golden corn Pizza, Veggie Exotica Pizza, Choco lava with Ice cream (served with pinch of sea salt), Tiramisu. The most wonderful part is they are also expanding the menu with coffees.