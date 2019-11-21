Vibrant, Jazzy & Quaint: This Cafe In Sindhi Colony Looks Straight Out Of Greece

Sindhi Colony, a hub for foodies has another restaurant standing tall, and it's worth your attention. Done up in beautiful teal and white combination that reminds us of Greek cafes, Cafe Nook is cute as a button. We adore the minimalistic style of this restaurant with cane furniture and boho-designed tables. The jazzy, Latin music sure does add to the vibe and reminds us of the beach life we love. Now, let us talk about food. Majority of their menu has a mix of continental and Indo-Chinese dishes from which we ordered Salt & Pepper Cottage Cheese With Burnt Garlic, Watermelon Bocconcini & Basil Pesto Salad, Cajun Cottage Cheese Pizza, and Pesto a la Genovese. All the dishes had mild flavours like home-cooked food. We were too full after our meal (big quantities) to jump onto desserts, but we heard that their Tiramisu is the bomb, so while you're at it, do try that out. If you want to have a quiet time in Sindhi Colony, Cafe Nook is ideal to grab a meal with your pals.