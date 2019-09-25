Fitness Freak? Drop By Fab Cafe For Some Delish Healthy Food In Banjara Hills

Fancy junk is taking a back seat slowly, it's not off the charts completely but eating healthy is the new trend. Healthy food is something that your body would relish. Fab cafe has a straight point where they try to incorporate healthier and nutritious alternatives to the regulars. They have interesting alternatives like jackfruit flour, banana flour, millets, palm jaggery. They use no artificial flavours and colours as well. Their galouti kebabs were amazing. Overall this cafe is just perfect for all healthy eaters.