Drive Down To This Coffee Bar For Yum Fresh Brewed Coffee & Amazing Food!

Macobrew world coffee bar has opened with a bang in Hyderabad. The whole idea behind the place is to offer a wide range of freshly brewed coffee alongside some amazing range of food. An all-vegetarian place, the ambience is top-notch wherein you will find cosy sitting with a nice open courtyard. Starting with their food, it was decently presented with good portion size. My personal favourite amongst the lot was their Mozzarella Carrozza with a nice outer crust to it served on a bed of fresh sauce and their roasted tomato pesto melt. The bread had a generous spread of pesto sauce and was topped with fine slices of tomato. Must try. To end things on a sweet note, I decided to have their Red velvet pancake alongside some of their signature coffee such as Espresso bonbon, Blue spirulina with coconut cream and V60 coffee shots. I must say that it was a great attempt. The bonbon was so good that I decided to have another cup of it. Next up, their blue spirulina coffee with coconut cream was also something magical. The surprising thing about it was that it was dairy-free and had a nice after taste of the coconut. I would certainly recommend you guys to try this one out. Another thing that I would like to mention here is that the place has got an elaborative menu when it comes to coffees. The owners are passionate about their concept and are open to suggestions with a big smile on their face. I am hopeful that this place is here to stay for a long time.