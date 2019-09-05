Bottega: A Place For Some Delish Signature Coffees To Finger Food

Coffee culture in India is not that vast when it is compared to Europe. Here at bottega, they’re doing an amazing job to introduce coffee culture in India and helping it to grow. Coffee and Wine are like a subject. You need to learn every aspect of it to get into the core. I had an amazing experience at Bottega since I’m a caffeine addict. Hyderabad has only 5 certified baristas and Two were present at this cafe. Mahadev and Adnan are highly knowledgeable and they know inside out how a coffee should be prepared and presented. Starting from their signature coffees to finger food, everything was just magical. Simple yet flavourful, they have this motto. Limited items on their menu but they have a powerful impact on your palette. Coming onto the food and coffee we had 1.Spanish latte 2.Arabesque cold coffee 3.Lemon cold brew 4.Spaghetti meatballs 5. Mini pizzas 6.Stuff garlic bread 7.Chocolate fettuccine. Overall, a great place to hang out and know your coffee better. You guys are doing great, keep up the good work.