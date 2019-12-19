Calling All Desi Girls! Shop Subtle & Easy To Wear Indian Wear From This Store

Classy, feminine, and stylish - that is what I look for when I go out shopping. And when it comes to shopping for anything ethnic, I become extremely picky. But guess what? I know one solid place which never disappoints me and that’s Global Desi. Just like the name, their designs, when it comes to desi outfits, is just class apart. The first thing I’ve spotted in that store was a knee-length, ribbed white kurti with floral embroidery on the neckline. Perfect for your summers! Similar to this, there were aisles full of gorgeous kurtis, tunics, and suit sets that were just irresistible. From checkered spaghetti dresses to easy-to-wear blouses that can double up as your workwear as well as brunch wear with your girl squad, this store is full of beautiful pastels. Looking for accessories? Don’t go to a different store as you can find a great deal of kitschy jewellery, sling bags, and footwear that are done up in Indo-western designs. Go here and shop your heart out!