Everything about this place is amazing! You can’t stop loving this place and the food. Ambience is before perfect. Trees surrounded by this place makes it more natural and soothing. My favourite from this place is chicken penne pasta with Nutella cold coffee. Would highly recommend people to check out Roastery Coffee House!
A Call For All The Pasta Lovers Out There 😻
Waiting time is too long sometimes
