A Call For All The Pasta Lovers Out There 😻

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

The Roastery Coffee House

Banjara Hills, Hyderabad
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

House 418, 8-2-287/12, Road 14, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Everything about this place is amazing! You can’t stop loving this place and the food. Ambience is before perfect. Trees surrounded by this place makes it more natural and soothing. My favourite from this place is chicken penne pasta with Nutella cold coffee. Would highly recommend people to check out Roastery Coffee House!

What Could Be Better?

Waiting time is too long sometimes

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids, Pets

Cafes

The Roastery Coffee House

Banjara Hills, Hyderabad
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

House 418, 8-2-287/12, Road 14, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

image-map-default