Looking For Shooting Equipment? This Camera Store Will Rent You Whatever You Need

If you're someone with big ideas to shoot or create something artistic but holding back because you've got no proper equipment, we've found a solution. Check out this camera store called Cam Kit in Jubilee Hills and rent all kinds of shooting equipment for your dream project. They've got everything, from DSLR's, individual lenses, tripods to audio equipment for stellar results.

Their renting process is simple. All you got to do is call them or visit the store a day in advance, tell them your requirement, submit your Aadhar Card as identity proof, and get what you want by paying a token amount. The price for each product varies, so you'll have to check that with them. Psst, it's open throughout the day which makes picking up the rentals and dropping them off super convenient. You can always choose the lazy way and get on their website to get a quote which requires filling a form.