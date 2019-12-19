Caramello, Noisette Choix & Giant Rocher: This Patisserie Is A Dessert Paradise

Tucked inside the quieter lanes of Banjara Hills, Feranoz is a patisserie and cafe that can fulfill all your sweet cravings. And like us, if you are tired of eating the same old brownies and doughnuts, this place is a great find. Chic ambience meets spacious seating and plenty of sunshine. Chomp on exotic delicacies and sip on delicious teas, coffees, and blends. While we tried their Brownie Frappe and Chocolate Mocha Frappe, we really couldn't stop with one. You know how addictive chocolate can be! If your sweet tooth demands something more exotic, we recommend you try their Noisette Choix which comes with hazelnut praline mousseline that we absolutely loved, Banoffee Pie, and Mango Tart that looks like a sunflower. If you're up for a burst of chocolate, order Le Chocolate, Chocolate Eclair, and Classic Opera. A little heads up, they look so pretty, you'd want to get an Insta worthy shot of it, first. And how can we not talk about the irresistible Rocher which looks yummy and tastes even better. Apart from that, you can also spoil yourself with their perfectly baked croissants and macarons.