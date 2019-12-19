Did You Know You Could Book Yourself A Stay At This Goan Restaurant In Hyderabad?

Casa Goa transports you from Gachibowli to the streets of Panjim, and that's what we love about it. The Fisherman's Wharf is a popular Goan-themed restaurant which is always swamped with seafood lovers, and when we discovered that it has opened a homestay, our joy knew no bounds. The rooms are quite basic (but super clean and spacious) but you're entirely surrounded by greenery, clay roofed gazebos, and signboards that show Baga, Colva, Titto's. The rooms come with an open kitchen which means you can be a Michelin Star cook in hiding and whip some delicacies for your mate. Oh, how we wish there was a BBQ set up too! But don't let that dishearten you for we heard this place legit reminds you of streets of Candolim with lit up drinks lounge and restaurant. With WiFi and complimentary breakfast, we reckon you wouldn't want to step out of Casa Goa. So, whether you want to go for a staycation or got a friend who's traveling to Hyderabad, this might just be the stay!