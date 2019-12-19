We almost couldn't believe our eyes when we spotted Casa Goa — a homestay at The Fisherman's Wharf — a Goan-themed restaurant in Hyderabad. With two private bedrooms and awesome views, we are already eyeing this for those weekends we dream of Goa but cannot really go.
Did You Know You Could Book Yourself A Stay At This Goan Restaurant In Hyderabad?
Great For
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome
Casa Goa transports you from Gachibowli to the streets of Panjim, and that's what we love about it. The Fisherman's Wharf is a popular Goan-themed restaurant which is always swamped with seafood lovers, and when we discovered that it has opened a homestay, our joy knew no bounds. The rooms are quite basic (but super clean and spacious) but you're entirely surrounded by greenery, clay roofed gazebos, and signboards that show Baga, Colva, Titto's. The rooms come with an open kitchen which means you can be a Michelin Star cook in hiding and whip some delicacies for your mate. Oh, how we wish there was a BBQ set up too! But don't let that dishearten you for we heard this place legit reminds you of streets of Candolim with lit up drinks lounge and restaurant. With WiFi and complimentary breakfast, we reckon you wouldn't want to step out of Casa Goa. So, whether you want to go for a staycation or got a friend who's traveling to Hyderabad, this might just be the stay!
What Could Be Better
We wish the rooms were prettier or had some elements that remind us of Goa.
Pro-Tip
The Fisherman's Wharf throws one of the best Sunday brunches in Hyderabad. The Sunday Carnival Brunch, true to its name, is a fun extravaganza with a Goan band performing live music. Indulge in a delish spread of seafood while kiddies rush to the kids' park and gaming stalls. Right from face painting, flea market to an actual fish market, this brunch is a winner of hearts!
