Catching Up With Friends For Lunch? Drop By Blvd Now!

I went to a new place in the city at Madhapur near Naturals called BLVD. It is a club with beautiful multi-level interiors and rightly place above Hyderabad Wine Mart. Location is tricky as it’s right at Madhapur Junction, but they have ample enough parking spaces on their side road. Started with Devil chicken, even though I was never expecting such chilli masalas, it had swept my buds. Loved the crisp and sharp spice flavors. The same goes for the chicken peri-peri wings and tandoori prawns. Both were brilliant and presented beautifully. Best recommended dishes in mains are Mongolian Meal bowl & the Kheema Pizza! Overall it is a nice place to chill with your friends over yum food & drinks!