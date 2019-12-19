Home Decor Junkies, This Store In Banjara Hills Gets All Its Products From Kashmir

Central Cottage Industries is one of those unassumingly small stores that open up to a large space. Located on Road No. 10, Banjara Hills, this store sources all its products from Kashmir. If you're planning to do up your home with authentic handicrafts, this store has to be your haunt. Jewellery boxes made from marbles and stones find a special place at the store. The variety is massive, and you'll find these in diverse shapes and sizes. The store has stocked up on vases and cezveh pots (Turkish-style coffee pots), and vintage artefacts like brass-coloured owls, stone-crusted elephants, and rust-coloured pieces that are sure to add an element of regality to your home. With an area dedicated to wooden boxes, wall hangings, and even semi-precious jewellery, all your needs are pretty much sorted. The price range begins at INR 500 and can go upto a lakh.