Enjoy Pop Music, Scrumptious Burgers & Desserts With Your Squad At This BBQ Joint

Replacing a smaller outlet, Charcoal BBQ now has a spacious restaurant in Ayyapa Society. It has ample parking space, a modern design and ambience that makes it appear like a rooftop lounge (only, it's not!). Wooden tables with long benches for seats, and hanging yellow lights make it an ideal place for an evening out with squad. Since they're the first to introduce smoked meats in the city, we were super excited to eat a meal here. Following a bowl of Butter Tossed Veggie, we got Red Bean Burger, Minute Tender Loin Steaks, and mashed potatoes. The veggie salad was passable, but the burger that came along with chips and French fries which will keep us going back again...and again. The Minute Tender Loin Steaks were mildly flavoured with herbs, and came with a garlic dip that we loved. However, we wouldn't recommend this place to vegetarians. The dessert, is what really stood out for us. Grilled Pineapple with Vanilla Ice Cream? Yes, please! And, oh the pineapple was topped with cinnamon that went really well with the ice cream, and we'll sure be back for some more.

If you love listening to pop music, and watching music videos while you munch on food, their mini amphitheatre is lit.