This New Eatery In Jubilee Hills Is Serving Up Pavs & Kebabs & It's Pocket Friendly

Charcoal Eats is a quaint eatery that has opened up in Jubilee Hills and if you like desi versions of burgers or kebabs, you might want to check this out. Done up in whites and yellows, this Instagram-worthy place is good for grabbing quick bites. We started with Aloo Tikki and Hara Bhara Kebabs and ordered pavs to pair with them. We stuffed our pavs with kebabs to toss a burger and then moved on to Chicken Seekh Kebab Pav Wow, which didn't appease us enough though. The meat didn't seem very fresh. We followed it up with Masala Chai and Kashmiri Kahwa. Dip your pav in chai and it cannot get better than this. Charcoal Eats has biryani, loaded fries, rice bowls, and rolls too. And the best part? This eatery doesn't burn a hole in your pocket.