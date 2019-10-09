Breakfast Under INR100, Drop By Taaza Kitchen Now!

Finally, one of the most favoured breakfast joints of Bangalore had started their services in Hyderabad with a bang. Taaza kitchen is one of the best places to have breakfast because not only it is cheap but extremely hygienic. With proper outdoor sitting space and self-service thing, you can try their whole menu under ₹100 isn’t that great? Starting from idli and Vada that cost you 10 per piece, Masala dosa, Khara bhaat and Chow chow bhaat at 30. They also serve freshly made grape juice and cold Badam milk which was absolutely stunning. While I was having a conversation with the manhandling the Hyderabad operations, he told me that the tawa they used to make dosa has especially been imported from Germany just to make it perfect crisp. Anyone can have a kitchen tour, that’s the best part !!