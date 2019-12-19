Get Sundresses & Ethnic Wear Stitched By Shopping For Fabrics At This Budget Store

In the crowded lanes of MG Road stands Cheap Jack — an 80-year-old store housing a variety of fabrics. If your fashion choices include comfortable cotton salwar kameez , vibrant dupattas, floral prints, embroidery as well as some glitzy mirrors and kundan work, this is your shop. And, that's not all, you get these at prices as low as INR 550 (for a cotton three piece dress material).

The three-storied store has racks and racks of ikat fabrics in both earthy and vibrant colours, Pochampally cotton dress material and sarees, Bandhani and Banarasi dupattas, embroidered and netted fabrics, as well as plain solid colours. You will also find a collection of soft coloured cloth done up with intricate gold designs that you can stitch for a reception, or party. If ethnic wear isn't really your style, don't worry as they have floral prints that we think will make super pretty sundresses too.

We were surprised to also find a few quilts for kiddos here. These come in cute prints of hello kitty and teddy bears, and your tiny tot will love them.