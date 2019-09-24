Check Out This Restaurant For Some Amazing Lebanese Food!

If you are looking for some good Lebanese food with beautiful and royal interiors, Levant is the place. The place looks beautiful inside and out, placed in the middle of the city it's easy to locate and gives you authentic Lebanese cuisine. I was not a fan of this cuisine until I tried this place, it changed my overview totally. I was here on a weekday afternoon for lunch and they served us a complimentary Cucumber soup and we ordered- Hummus and Pita bread, Lamb Zarb and Burj Dajaj. Location: @levanthyderabad Lamb Zarb: 5/5 This was a beautiful dish, which is cooked in a pot covered with a blanket of Rumali roti with large chunks of lamb. The rice was perfectly cooked with good amounts of flavours, the lamb melts in the mouth very soon and leaves a good taste. Burj Dajaj 5/5 The name says Burj (which means tower in Arabic) and Dajaj which is chicken. The chicken was so tender and smoked to perfection. It was Juicy and satisfys the taste buds. Cucumber Soup: 4/5 I personally like cold Cucumbers and have never thought of having a soup made out of it. The soup was slightly minty and had a good flavour of pepper in it, overall it's a refreshing soup and tasted good. Hummus and Pita bread: 4/5 This is a staple Lebanese dish. Flavoursome and well balanced. A touch of garlic complements the nuttiness of chickpeas and a squeeze of lemon juice adds the right amount of acidity for a zingy, savoury taste. The staff was very warm and welcoming, you can expect slow service because this place is always full but worth waiting.