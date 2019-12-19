Ladies, Check Out This Store In Ameerpet For Simple & Casual Kurtas & Anarkalis

We have been hearing some really good things about Balaji Extension in Ameerpet, and decided to check it out. What did we find? Well, the store has several outlets in the city and all of them score high on lehengas and casual wear kurtas. Ikat and Kalamkari were placed in almost every section of the store and we loved their sequinned dupattas. But here's the thing - one really needs patience to spot the pretty stuff because they've got basic stuff as well. For college wear, the plain kurtas with ikat jackets are quite fetching but since this is the wedding season, we recommend checking the lehengas too. Right from velvet and chiffon to georgette and simple cotton, the store has it all. Most of these are priced at INR 3,000 and upwards while the kurtas are at INR 750 and upwards. They also have Anarkalis in both cotton and chiffon, and these are priced between INR 850-2,500. If readymade salwars are more of your thing, the dhoti pants or Patiala pants with elaborate short kurtas and dupattas are quite pretty. In fact, those are what we loved the most at the store as they come in sweet pastel colours.