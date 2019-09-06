Spend Your Weekend With Some Sumptuous Food & Live Music

Ambience- So this place called chemistry is in jubilee hills. The best part of this place is it has live music and the interior is very good. There is a live bar also. Drinks: Mango basil colada Chocolate martini Pina colada Orange basil colada Whiskey sour Exotica Classic mojito Blue lagoon Among the drinks, I liked the orange basil and mango basil colada. Along with the exotica. Food: Cream of celery - The cream of celery soup is the soup which is made of celery and cream. This was very good. Chicken Manchow soup - The manchow soup was perfectly spiced up and the noodles were crispy. Grilled fish salad - The grilled fish was served with the veggies and then tossed with olive oil. Chicken pineapple salad - Have you ever tried the chicken with a fruit. That too with pineapple. Fire in the hole - The fire in the wall is a non-veg dish which was very spicy and good in taste Beetroot kebab - Beetroot kebab was sweetish in taste but was perfect served along with mint chutney Chemistry fish bite with physics dip - This is one of their house special in which the fish is made in the form of cutlets and then roasted two sides and served with a dip. Adaraki chicken tikka - The Adaraki chicken tikka is the chicken tikka which was marinated and then roasted with the garlic. Crispy corn - The crispy corn was spicy and good. Lotus stem and crispy water chestnut - This is the show stopper, this lotus stem, and crispy water chestnut was crispy and juicy at the same time. Chicken gramolica- Chicken was the grilled chicken served along with gravy and salad. Kaju beer butterfish - Kaju beer butterfish was so soft and the outer layer is was crisp. The beer and the butter combination was very good. Mixed meat fried rice - The fried rice was prepared along with chicken, mutton and prawns which was perfect. Vegetable noodles - The noodles were served along with the vegetable gravy which was a good combo. Fish satay - The fish was made in the form of kebabs and then deep-fried and is served along with a dip Grilled prawns - The prawns were grilled and served along with mayo with which was spicy. Chicken Alfredo pasta - The Alfredo pasta was served with the white sauce and had chunks of chicken and veggies. Veg Alfredo pasta - The Alfredo pasta was prepared with the white sauce pasta and had lots of veggies. Desserts Hot chocolate brownie - The chocolate brownie was fluffy and was served along with. Staff and service- we would like to thank mr.narsimha for taking care of everything and hosting us.