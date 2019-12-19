Get To This Iconic Irani Cafe In Begumpet For Creamy Chai & Buttery Osmania Biscuits

Love creamy chai and buttery Osmania Biscuits? Chicago Cafeteria in Begumpet is now one of our regular haunts. It is said that this iconic Irani chai joint is frequented by students Hyderabad Public School, which is located quite close. Like any other Irani cafe in Hyderabad, this one has super basic seating, and if you're completely comfortable with sharing your table (sometimes) or don't mind a bunch of people smoking around you, only then step into this cafe. It's a different thing that their Osmania Biscuits (which, we warn, will melt away) and Aloo Samosa will take you back for more. Is sugary chai more of your thing? This one will bowl you over with more sugar than you can imagine. Take it slow — enjoy those flavours with every sip. Plus, if you want to go all nostalgia and meet your school/college friends at an iconic Irani cafe, what can be better than this? You don't even need to shell out a lot of bucks too!