Resign SkyBar is a nice place to hang out with your friends or team for a weekend party. This is a rooftop lounge with both indoor and outdoor seating. They have a very well organized bar counter and outdoor seating with a city view which is lovely. Even had a wide range of Mocktails and Cocktails. Ghee Chicken Roast is a very popular Mangalorean dish and is an absolute delight to eat! Pair it up with Neer Dosa or Appam or Paratha and it makes an awesome meal. You guys must try- Ghee Roast Chicken, Butter Garlic Piri Piri Shrimp with Pita Bread.
Ghee Chicken Roast & More? Head To This Bar For Authentic Mangalorean Dishes
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
- Wi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Big Group, Bae
