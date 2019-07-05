Chill Evenings With Mellow Vibes At Zehnon10

Another new place added to the party spots in Hyderabad. Zehn on 10 is a huge pub with complete indoor seating and a private area for group parties. The staff here are quite prompt and courteous. The interiors of the place were beautiful and certainly one can enjoy the ambience as such. Mocktails : Black current mojito: The presentation of this mocktail was amazing and it had a delightful taste. Spicy guava: If you are looking for a summer drink with Indian flavours then this is the perfect drink. Fish fingers: It is a delightful snack which left my taste buds satisfied. Chilli chicken: It was a crispy appetiser. It is one of my favourite Chinese dishes. Its presentation was mouthwatering. Chicken 65: This is a perfect bar snack. The chicken was well cooked and had s good amount of spice. Tawa Kodi fry: This was cooked in Andhra style. It was delicious, hot and spicy. It tasted great. Chicken drum sticks, pepper chicken, honey chilli potato were the other dishes we have tried. All of them tasted good. Grilled supreme with spicy herbs: It had a unique blend of herbs with chicken which had a spicy taste. The presentation also was great. Spicy cheese balls: The cheese balls were crispy outside with good spice and flavour. Grilled chicken sausage: My all-time favourite grilled chicken sausage pizza with sliced chicken with mozzarella cheese and fresh veggies. Vanilla cheesecake, pannacotta and brownie ice cream were the amazing desserts we have tried. This place has to be a must visit, It gives you everything and since it’s a new one in town, it has got everything right.