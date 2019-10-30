This Bakehouse In Himayath Nagar Worth Revisiting!

The Budapest Bakehouse: Hey pals, was here a few days back to try the Chimney baking. The reason behind visiting this place to try the concept of a chimney which got me distracted I have been hearing about the savoury as well as deserts so could not stop myself by paying a visit at this place. * Exotic masala savoury chimney:- This dish was burnt at right amount with the outer crispy part and served with tomato ketchup. It is not at all spicy its a mild dish with some exotic masala on top. But I would appreciate if they would have made it little spicy. * Bbq chicken Chimney:- This was good as the chicken was cooked well, I thoroughly enjoyed eating it as the outer part is crispier and inside was little spicy and perfect for my taste buds. * The OG icecream:- Its basic icecream with vanilla softy on top with colour pops and the down layer was stuffed with chocolate. Though it is basic i loved it. * Red velvet chimney cake:- Star dish of this place definitely need to try this out I loved the presentation of the dish it was super cool and tasted too good .