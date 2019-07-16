It's A Chinese Extravaganza With Dumplings, Pan-Fried Fish & Desserts At This Restaurant

China Bistro has two outlets in Hyderabad. One in Jubilee Hills and the other in Kondapur. I visited the Kondapur outlet for a casual dinner with friends. The place is quite warm and welcoming with very polite staff, who make sure you are attended very well and are comfortable. Frankly, loved the hospitality of this place. 5/5 for that. This outlet is pretty big, showcasing the oriental Chinese warrior statues at the entrance and with an Asian ambience, decors, the wall arts, South Asian music, all tend to take you to a different food journey altogether. The seating area is diverse enough to accommodate any no. of guests, 2's, 4's, 10, etc. They have an oriental cutlery set, along with chopsticks. Food- Started with some appetizer, and what is better than a Chicken Eight Treasure Soup. Liked it, tasted good. Along Starters tried the Sanchoy bao veg, Crispy spicy avocado roll, South Asian cottage cheese Jiang chilli, Veg chive dim sum - Veg. Fire-roasted mandarin chicken, Prawn tempura roll, Pan-fried chilli fish, Chicken basil dumpling - Non-Veg. Among the starters, the top favourites were veg chive dim sum, pan-fried chili Fish and prawn tempura rolls. These are so very recommended. Before shifting to the main course, they serve a litchi sorbet, which is a kind of palette cleanser. In the Main course, Non-Veg had Thoi chk and Fish black pepper sauce. Trust me both were par excellence. In the Main course, Veg had Veg chilli basil sauce and Stir-fried Asian greens in roasted chilli. These were decent too. These gravies were served along with Ginger capsicum fried rice and Mee Goreng noodles. I would recommend the main course of Chins Bistro as it embarks its name through it, presenting the culture of china through the food. It was mind-blowing. Thus the main course left an Amazing impression on me rather than the starters. Going here again for the main course. Now china bistro has come up with an exclusive lunch buffet Offers. These are priced at 399/_ only. After having a satisfying main course, had an extraordinary dessert called the "Buddha's fu". The presentation of this dessert was 5/5, also tries the chocolate rolls and they were also too good. Among the beverage, they served one orange mocktail, which was out of the world. Generally, not a fan of mocktails but this one was pretty good. Overall experience was perfect. Though a few dishes needed a light change, especially with salt content. Else, the place is 5/5, food 4.5/5, Staff 5/5, Ambience 4.5/5. Totally recommend this place! Happy Eating! 🙂