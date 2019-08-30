We've Tried Chole Bhature From Dadus And Bikanerwala & Here's What We Think

Dadu's has several outlets across Hyderabad, and we've ordered a plate of chole bhature for INR 150. Our bhature came packed in aluminum foil (garma garam!), and the quantity of chole was quite good. One bite and we were drooling. They've added paneer in chole which surprised us..we mean when was the last time we've seen paneer in chole or did we ever? It comes with masala aloo and onions, and this is basically a proper meal, and it was delicious till the last bite. The only downside was we weren't given any tissue paper, and knowing how messy eating chole bhature can be, we wish they took care of this.