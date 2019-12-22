Apple, Rum & Gingerbread: This Traditional Christmas Baking Workshop Got Us Drooling

What's Christmas cheer without baked goodies? If you want to ditch store-bought desserts this year, Escapades Culinary Studio is conducting a Christmas Cupcakes workshop. Yup, you don't have to worry about YouTubing a gazillion recipes because at this workshop you will learn to bake traditional Christmas cupcakes like apple and rum, fruit, and gingerbread cupcakes. You'll also learn to decorate them with six different Christmas themed frostings for that sugar rush. In total, you will take home 12 cupcakes baked and decorated by you.