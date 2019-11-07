Christmas is the most festive time of the year, so why must your decor be any less festive? This year, deck up your Christmas tree with hangings, tree toppers, and lights from these places that stock up on stunning special seasonal decorative pieces.
Lights To Tinsels: Where To Get Decorations For Your Christmas Tree
Santa Stores
Consider Santa Stores in Punjagutta your one stop shop for all things Christmas. From fir, spruce & pine trees to tree ornaments, lights and accessories — they have a collection that will mesmerise you. We also found Santa suits, wreaths and nativity figurines that will make your Christmas all the more lit.
Shraddha Extension
Shraddha Book Depot in Secunderabad has been every kids bae for ages now, and come Christmas, it becomes an instant favourite among decor lovers. It has beaded garlands, tinsels and lights that can make your tree look oh-so-pretty. The best part is that everything is carefully curated, so you won't find any run-off-the-mill stuff here.
Balloons Unlimited
Santa Claus, snowflake and star-shaped balloons? Yes, please! At Balloons Unlimited, you can score the most bizarre of balloons to make Christmas a tad bit cosier.
Walden
Walden is full of surprises every year, come Christmas. From stockings and ornamental hangings to string lights and reindeer, sleigh and snowman-shaped outdoor decor, you never know what you might find.
Hyderabad Party Shop
Perfect for themed parties, Hyderabad Party Shop in Osmangunj abounds in plenty of props, balloons and kitschy decor. So, why should Christmas be any different? Think snow globes, snowflake wall hangings, twinkling lights, confetti and candles and get them all from this shop. Besides, everything is pocket-friendly since it's a wholesale store.
Party 365
From the outside, Party 365 might appear like a regular party decor store. But walk in to discover Christmas trees in not just green (and shades of green) but also bright mustard and blue colours. The trees are decked up as they belong to a dainty tinsel town and if you are someone who enjoys doing up the tree with miniature Santa, reindeers, and snowmen, you are sure to find a handful of them here.
