Sparkly, Gorgeous Or Simple: Our Favourite Picks For Christmas & New Year Dresses

If you plan to have yourself a merry little Christmas and a happy New Year too, you cannot quite do it without the right outfit. Care to disagree? We know you don't. So, we've curated you a list of our favourite party wear dresses for you to sparkle on your Christmas and New Year's Eve nights. 

Spaghetti Strap Glitter Overlay Dress

We are a bit cuckoo about Shein and one look at this overlay dress, you'll know why! This backless maxi dress is going to make you hashtag goals at every party you attend. Plus, it's pocket-friendly! 

Shiny Dress With Ruching

If you are all about drama, this shiny dress from Zara is all you need. We love its sleeves and the puffed shoulders — while it does look like a party wear outfit, it's super casual too. 

Ruffle Detail Waist Yoke Solid Dress

Are you a minimalist looking for a simple outfit? We recommend this ruffle detail solid dress from Radharaman. You can wing this one to brunch. Plus, it's super comfortable, which is what matters, no?

Rainbow Sequin Backless Bodycon Dress

Nothing screams celebration better than a sequin dress, and for all intents and purposes, this bodycon dress from Koovs is our next pick. The best part about this piece is that you're sure going to make a statement without accessorising much. All you need is a pair of good shoes.

Gathered Sleeve Dress

Here's another piece for all you minimalists — this white gathered sleeve dress from The Mabel Store is all about fun and sassy. Just pair it with a glittery belt, and you're good to go. 

