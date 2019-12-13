Santa’s coming to town folks! It’s time to sing Christmas carols, indulge in those sinful chocolate and rum cakes and most importantly, sit down with the fam for a yummy brunch. Hence, we’ve got some amazing options for you to check out Xmas special brunches that will make your celebration a merry one!
These Christmas Special Brunches In Hyderabad Are Oh So Festive
Feast
Tis the season to celebrate, the season to make merry! So, savour the elaborate, traditional Christmas spread along with live-music at Feast, Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel. The menu will spread cheer through its irresistible food and indulge your taste buds some more with the scrumptious Christmas brunch. The timings are from 12.30 pm to 4 pm.
- Price for two: ₹ 3000
Arena
Here at Arena, Taj Deccan, you will have a gourmet affair with appetising salads, main course, and the delectable dessert buffet. From Chicken Charmoula to Grilled Prawns, their menu will give you a lot of variety. Plus, live music and the happy vibe will turn the brunch soulful. The timings are from 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm and it cost INR 2000+ for both kids and adults.
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
The Glass Onion
Head to The Glass Onion in Gachibowli and they will make sure to turn your merry Christmas into a merrier one. The Christmas brunch will not only look good to your eyes but will please your tongue too. From amazing drinks to chocolate desserts, they have got you covered.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Viva
If you are looking for a memorable brunch with your near and dear ones, consider this one on the list. You can enjoy a lavish meal that is not only tasty but will be accompanied by live entertainment. They will make your Christmas super special and we highly recommend this place. The timings are from 12 noon to 3.30 pm.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Olive Bistro
Olive Bistro in Jubilee Hills overlooks the Secret Lake (Durgam Cherevu) and is surrounded by greenery. The atmosphere is upbeat and casual with excellent live music and lots of good food. The brunch is priced at INR 1,800 per person (food) and INR 2,500 per person (food + alcohol). The timings are from 12 noon to 4 pm.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
