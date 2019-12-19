Chubby Cho: A Pan Asian Restaurant In Jubilee Hills

Chubby Cho is a newly opened place in Road No. 45, Jubilee Hills. In the mood for some authentic Pan-Asian experience, head over to this place now. The ambiance is very creative with rustic cobbled flooring, wooden painted walls, Bamboo windows, beautiful paintings, Chinese decor, quirky and colourful interiors, which gave the place a spunky Asian Village look. Utmost care is given to the interiors with different seating arrangements from the vibrant street section to a private dining area to enjoy the relaxed meal. Coming to the food, be it sushi, appetizers, or a classic bowl of Ramen, Chubby Cho takes your palate on a journey through the authentic Pan Asian food. From the food, we started off with Mandarin Mango Salad and Larb Gai. Loved the Mandarin Mango Salad, made with green (unripe) mangoes, as this dish balances the tanginess of the mango with the acidity of the lime juice and the kick of chili. Larb Gai with ground chicken, toasting raw rice, lime juice, and fresh herbs; is a fresh, light, and delicious Thai salad with well-balanced flavours. We ordered: -Assorted Mushroom Takrai: Batter Fried Mushroom with hints of soy and chilies. -Pepper Cottage Cheese: Perfectly cooked Cottage cheese with Pepper. One can smell the pepper mixed so harmoniously with the paneer. -Paneer Twister Bao: Paneer marinated in Basil Sauce and fresh Onion, filled in a soft fluffy bao -Tempura Prawns: It tasted good but they could have used a light-as-air batter to make the perfect crispy tempura prawns. -Hot Basil Chicken: An aromatic mix of diced chicken, fresh basil, red chilies, soya. Delicious. -Hot Chilli Ramen: This is a show stopper. A pot full of Chinese hot and sour soup with ramen. Ramen indulged with semi-thick broth, with veggies, boiled egg, and Chicken! It’s a hearty meal. Desserts : -Choś Trio Twister: Itś basically Chunky coconut flavoured sorbet, served with a combination of wasabi and dragon fruit. Tasted decent enough! -Water Chestnut Rubies: Pink water chestnut with sweetened Coconut milk! It was Okish. Overall, Chubby Cho is a fun dining space with authentic Pan-Asian delicacies. Service staff is courteous and well known for their menu