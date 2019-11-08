Apart from attending Christmas bashes or hosting cheery brunches, a visit to churches is always on the list. You've got to witness these beautiful churches of architectural value that will mesmerise you with all its beauty and simplicity. These are the top churches to visit in Hyderabad during Christmas.
Come & Jingle This Christmas At These Churches
All Saints Church
Built in the 18th century for the British Army personnel and consecrated by Bishop Gill, All Saints Church has a long history. The entrance of the church has a beautiful glass altar with Christ on it. Amidst the lush greens, you can locate this classic example of Gothic architecture in Trimulgherry, which is now under CSI (Church of South India) and had won the INTACH's heritage award in 2002.
St Mary’s Church
This church needs no introduction as it is one of the most popular ones in Hyderabad and witnesses a large number of devotees every year. It is one of the attractions in the city. The church has a huge statue of the mother Mary holding Jesus Christ in her arms. It’s a Gothic styled Roman Catholic Church but earlier, belonged to the Cathedral of Archdiocese of Hyderabad. The church has been bestowed by the Vatican as the ‘Minor Basilica’, a title given to Roman Catholic churches based on the Canon Law.
St Joseph’s Cathedral
Established in the year 1820, St Joseph's Cathedral is counted among the most resplendent Roman Catholic churches of India. It has a beautiful structure from the inside as well as from the outside and is quite spacious to accommadate a large number of people. Located very near to St George’s, the interesting feature of the church is the replica of a masterpiece by the ace sculpture Michelangelo. Art lovers, are you reading this?
St George’s Church
This is one of the oldest churches in Hyderabad and is well-known for its vintage look. Plus, it has been declared as the heritage building in Hyderabad. Here, you can find individuals of all age groups. During Christmas, the church becomes a beehive of activities. The reverberation of voices of the choir or the decoration done all across is a treat to watch and yes, to hear.
Wesley Church
The church is known for its vintage interiors and therefore, is one of the sacred churches in Hyderabad which is known for its architecture. Services are offered in this church every Sunday morning in different languages (English, Telugu, and Tamil). Built in 1916 by the British missionaries, this church is located near the Clock Tower of Secunderabad.
