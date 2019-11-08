Come & Jingle This Christmas At These Churches

This church needs no introduction as it is one of the most popular ones in Hyderabad and witnesses a large number of devotees every year. It is one of the attractions in the city. The church has a huge statue of the mother Mary holding Jesus Christ in her arms. It’s a Gothic styled Roman Catholic Church but earlier, belonged to the Cathedral of Archdiocese of Hyderabad. The church has been bestowed by the Vatican as the ‘Minor Basilica’, a title given to Roman Catholic churches based on the Canon Law.