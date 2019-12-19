Nowadays it's hard to find an original pizza place that serves you authentic pizza which freshly prepared and baked under the classic brick oven. Recently in Hyderabad, Syala 95A has started to serve fresh pizza which builds from scratch right in front of you and baked in a fire oven. Here I have three varieties of an 8-inch pizza. 1. Chicken Sausage Pizza 2. Chicken Pesto Pizza 3. Chicken 65 Pizza The pizzas were really luscious and I love the pizza base as it was freshly prepared got a smokey aroma from the fire oven. Though the pizza was simple enough the taste was tremendous.
You've Gotta To Try Pizzas Baked Under The Classic Brick Oven Now!
Casual Dining
They need to keep all the items available for customers which are mentioned on the menu
₹500 - ₹1,000
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
