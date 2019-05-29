Cloud Omelette & Baked Basket Biryani: Check Out This Place

Beyond Flavours took us beyond expectations with their Flavors. With amazing interiors and some great options for ala carte & buffet. Telangana Kodi roast, Tawa fish fry, Paneer Tikka, Murgh reshmi kebab, cheese spinach roll,kung pao chicken, salt and pepper Mushroom are some of their amazing starters. Murgh Reshmi Kebab is wrapped in the fluffiest omelette made from whisking egg whites. Tawa fish fry is finger licking good. Also, their baked basket biryani & kheema pulav are must try. Perfect for your taste buds and something you will fall in love with. They also have some amazing Indian bread and curries. If heaven has another name it would be beyond delight, it's like a chocolate milkshake which is soo good.