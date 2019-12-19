This Badminton Court In Miyapur Doubles Up As A Fitness Centre & You Should Check It Out

Did you know there's a badminton court in Hyderabad that doubles up as a Zumba, yoga, and dance centre? We're talking about Club Sportico in Miyapur. With six indoor badminton courts that are Badminton World Federation (BWF) approved, you can either become a member or tag along with your friends for a friendly game. If you're looking for professional coaching for yourself or your little one, these folks provide coaching as per ASR Badminton Academy. They have limited supplies available with them so we recommend you take your gear along with you.

What more? As mentioned, they have in-house yoga, Zumba, and dance fitness programs with professionals guiding you towards a fitter lifestyle. With amenities like parking space, changing and restrooms, shower rooms, and a spacious lounge, there's no harm in giving this place a go.