Bling It Up! Head To This Store In Koti For Bright & Sequinned Juttis & Clutches

Glam Walk has been our constant sole-mate for years now and when we heard they were opening a new store under the name Coal Black, we just had to go. This one too is located in Koti and on walking in, we were surrounded by bling. Whether you're looking for juttis, pumps, or sandals, you'll find plenty of pairs that are designed to elevate your ethnic outfits. Think of beads, pom poms, mirror work on your footwear! We found potli bags and clutches with embroidery and box clutches with pearl handles. No better way to rock a Hyderabadi wedding, we think!

If you have a thing for wedges and shimmery Moji shoes, there's a decent collection. We checked out the comfort of walking in these shoes and they get a nod from us. With a cushion padding, you can moonwalk your way into a shaadi or sangeet. And if you're wondering about the price range, let us assure you that they are well under budget. For instance, the juttis are priced between INR 399-899, while the pumps can go upto INR 1,000. The bags range from INR 200 to INR 5,000.