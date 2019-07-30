Krishnapatnam: Coastal Andhra Food Now In Jubilee Hills

Krishnapatnam! Well, the name in itself gives a sting of Telugu food vibes. And you step in, you could feel the vibes. Situated in Road no 36 Jubilee hills, this place is easy to find. Ikkat painting wooden chairs and swing seats(Yes, Believe me) should sum it up about the ambience I guess. Furthermore, they play old Telugu classics in the background while u hop on your food (How cool is that!). And wait, the best part is they have a bar too. How often do you get a spot where u can get the chance to match your beverages with spiciest Telugu cuisine. We started with Kerala style mutton soup. It was fully loaded with spices and hits hard to your throat. It can be made a little mild in flavours In starters we tried: - Dum aloo fry and Kona Seema mam sam vepudu stood out - Mutton was very soft and spice levels were on point - About aloo never thought I would love a veg starter this much - Potato boiled and fried along with spices such as methi coriander powder etc. Andhra chilli chicken: Was super spicy and tasted good but could have been better if it was without bone Gongura mam sam vepudu: Unlike other places here the gongura flavours on mutton are subtle and tasted great Moving on to mani course: - We tried Telangana mutton curry and chicken Chettinad with roti basket. Telangana mutton curry was the best. It was full of exhilarating flavours and was prepared in a proper village style. Don’t miss this out! - Chicken Chettinad was good too but had a slight touch of coconut. - And we also tried their Kheema biryani. It was nothing special but can be given a try. And desserts they were not authentic but they gave a modern touch here: - Mayabogh: It tasted like a fruit salad but has gulab jamun in it. - Malai sandwich: was a bit hard to bite on being a dessert.