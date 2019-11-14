This Coffee Bar In Jubilee Hills With Fix Your Caffeine Cravings!

Coffee Bar in town, This new place is right beside 2 states, near Pedamma gudi temple. A perfect place for breakfast, brunch and evening hangouts. Macobrew manufacture their own coffee extracted from Africa. They have various kinds of Coffee, pertaining to the places they are extracted from in Africa. The place is widely spread with open top, classy, green ambience and comfortable seating. The staff is quite welcoming and polite. Sahil, the Barista, should be asked for, as he recommends must try coffees and would make it to perfection and according to one's choices. Went here on an afternoon, to check this place out. Started with the Highly recommended Binge Watch, a coffee infused with Red Bull. It tasted out of this world. Tried the other coffees too, which I liked, Red velvet latte, Goth Latte and Blue latte. Coming to food started with, Salad, * Caesar salad which was decent. For Starters had, * Cheese Garlic Toast * Messy Wedges and * Mozzarella Carrozza These items were good and should definitely be tried out. For main course had, the Beetroot Burger, highly recommended, loved the patty. It's a healthy and tasty choice. Aglio e olio, Margherita Pizza and Hummus Quesadilla are the other options, among these Hummus Quesadilla is highly recommended. For dessert had Coffee Oatmeal Smoothie Bowl, tummy-filling item, loved it. Crepes with Caramelised Pears is the star dish of this place. Another coffee recommendation is, * Espresso Bonbon * Summer Time * The Einspanner * Binge Watch * Tonic Cold Brew * Vietnamese Shakerato * Blue Spirulina Latte * Red Velvet Latte * Goth Latte Manual Brew: V60 Pour Over, Syphon/Chemex Basically this place is pure vegetarian. So for vegetarians, who love coffee, have a go-to place. Most recommended Happy Eating 🙂