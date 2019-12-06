Coffee Bar? Head Out To This Maco Brew Cafe In Jubilee Hills!

I always loved my coffee and it feels great to highly experiment on brewed wonders. I recently got a chance to visit the coffee brewery at Jubilee Hills, the Maco Brew World Coffee bar. You will feel that tranquility and the charisma of outdoors once you are there. It’s a huge open cafe with no roof as such in most spaces, but they do have spaces that are roofed but it’s still open, blended right in nature with ferns and plants around you. I bet evenings and mornings will be amazing here with its casual vibes. Lemme just tell you right away its a pure veg cafe. All the coffee at the place has been imported from Africa and you can buy it from there too. We were glad to see the brewmaster blending brilliant coffees and we started off with the binge-watch, a shot blended with red bull, coffee, and corn syrup. it gave me the right start for the day. We further advanced with other drinks such as Espresso Bonbon, The Einspanner, Vietnamese Shakerato. The food was average with few options to binge on. My favorites were Hummus Quesadillas, Messy Wedges and Mozzarella Carrozza. But my most favorite thing on the menu was yet to come, it was the Crepe with caramelized pears. This one was beautifully plated and tasted brilliant. Even the coffee oatmeal smoothie bowl gave light and soothing effect to me. My final verdict is, you should check them out for the amazing brews and the great outdoor ambience. You may relax, sip your coffee and pop out a cigar(they do have cigar bar) and enjoy your evenings there.