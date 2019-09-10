The Roastery Coffee House is a good cafe in a bungalow located in banjara hills road no.14. The coffee house is very cozy and has good decor and ambience, a good place to hang out with friends, we ordered for fish and chips, chicken BBQ sandwich and brownie blend coffee, brownie with ice cream and a chocolate milkshake. Overall the food was good.
Coffee Addict? This Coffee House Is Perfect For Our Post Work Plans!
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 700
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
