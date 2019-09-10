Coffee Addict? This Coffee House Is Perfect For Our Post Work Plans!

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

The Roastery Coffee House

Banjara Hills, Hyderabad
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

House 418, 8-2-287/12, Road 14, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

image-map-default

What Makes It Awesome?

The Roastery Coffee House is a good cafe in a bungalow located in banjara hills road no.14. The coffee house is very cozy and has good decor and ambience, a good place to hang out with friends, we ordered for fish and chips, chicken BBQ sandwich and brownie blend coffee, brownie with ice cream and a chocolate milkshake. Overall the food was good.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

