Coffee Lovers, Rejoice! Macobrew Has Opened Its Outlet In Jubilee Hills!

Macobrew is a coffee brewing house originally started in Nagpur, now bringing their franchisee to Hyderabad at an open airy cafe in Jubilee Hills. With very interesting coffee mock-tails, this place is surely worth putting on your list if you want to try out something you never have before. One such drink is the Binge Watch - a combination of coffee and red bull, which got us all wondering why we never tried mixing these two before! It was really good. The other drinks that we loved were the Vietnamese Shakerato, warm but strong coffee and the Vegan Lattes. These were warm coconut milk-based drinks with interesting flavours such as red velvet, blue spirulina and charcoal. Sounds good and tasted good too. You can get mini Irish cream shot as well which are best served with ice. The food is decent, stick to pasta and pizza, the beetroot burger was another interesting dish which had a chickpea and beetroot patty - it looked attractive and was crunchy and flavourful too. Amongst the desserts, the pancakes are a little on the denser side, and the coffee smoothie bowl is slightly tangy. The true star would be the Crepes in Caramelised Pears, a champion dish and a MUST HAVE when you visit.